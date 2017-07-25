TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Parliamentarian Shovels More Dirt On Senate GOP O’care Replacement

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 5:40 pm
Views

In case Senate Republicans’ efforts to pass a bill to both repeal and replace Obamacare didn’t look dire enough already, the Senate parliamentarian has decided two more portions of the bill can’t be included without a 60-vote threshold.

That’s the latest nail in the coffin for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the main vehicle Senate Republicans had been using for a full repeal-and-replace plan.

According to Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee, the parliamentarian has struck down even larger portions of the bill than before. The latest parts of the bill subject to the so-called “Byrd Bath,” violating the Byrd rule that constrains what can be considered under reconciliation, are the GOP’s plan to allow insurers to charge older Americans five times more for health insurance than younger ones, and a provision allowing small businesses to create health associations that could be sold across state lines.

That’s on top of a whole host of other objections the parliamentarian has made that already were going to force a 60-vote majority to pass and kill the bill, as it currently doesn’t even have majority support in the Senate.

The most major ones are concessions to moderate Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and conservative Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) that have yet to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office, and Senate GOP leaders have acknowledged would take 60 votes to pass.

Senate Republicans could theoretically overrule the parliamentarian — but it would gut an age-old tradition in the Senate and essentially eliminate the legislative filibuster. Enough Republicans are wary of doing so, even if they liked the bill, that this isn’t going to happen.

That means this bill — the one Republican leaders had put their backs into for months — is all but dead. Another provision for a full repeal of the bill with no replacement also doesn’t have majority support. That leaves only the “skinny” option  that Republicans are still formulating that is rumored to repeal the individual and employer mandates (and essentially kick the bill to a conference committee with the assumption that this bill is unlikely to become law).

That option buys Republicans time. But it doesn’t offer them any clear path forward on how to find agreement on a bill that could eventually pass with just 50 votes in the Senate — especially as the parliamentarian has now struck down more portions of the bill they may have hoped to use in any future version of the legislation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Joseph
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Leaders Tout Motion To Proceed As 'Beginning' Of O'Care Repeal Process about 2 hours ago

After Senate Republicans voted to proceed Tuesday afternoon on the repeal of Obamacare, GOP...

Trump Thanks GOP For Voting To Move Forward On Nebulous O'Care Repeal Bill about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Senate Republicans for voting to open debate on...

Trump On Whether Sessions Stays On As AG: 'Time Will Tell, Time Will Tell' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal about 2 hours ago

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain...

Protesters Berate Senators Ahead Of Obamacare Vote: 'Kill The Bill!' about 3 hours ago

A group of about a dozen protesters, many of them clad in white lab...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.