Senate Judiciary Committee Demands Comey Docs – And Audio

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, makes a statement during the second day of a confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Published May 17, 2017 1:44 pm
The Senate Judiciary Committee demanded Wednesday that the FBI and the White House turn over evidence relating to former FBI Director James Comey’s interactions with President Trump after reports of a memo that Comey was said have written detailing a request from Trump to wind down the Russia investigation.

The letters were signed by both the Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), as well as the chair and ranking member of the subcommittee on crime and terrorism, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The committee’s letter to the White House noted Trump’s tweets last week suggesting he had “tapes” of his conversations with Comey and included audio recordings in its request for “all White House records memorializing interactions with Mr. Comey relating to the FBI’s investigation of alleged ties between President Trump’s associates and Russia, or the Clinton email investigation, including all audio recordings, transcripts, notes, summaries, and memoranda.”

The committee’s letter to the FBI asks the agency to hand over the Comey memo if it exists, as well as other documents “memorializing interactions he had with Presidents Trump and Obama, Attorneys General Sessions and Lynch, and Deputy Attorneys General Rosenstein, Boente, and Yates regarding the investigations of Trump associates’ alleged connections with Russia or the Clinton email investigation.”

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) also put in a request with the FBI for such memos Tuesday evening, but his request pertained to all Comey memos stretching back to the beginning of the Obama administration, not just those related to the Russia inquiry or the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as Secretary of State.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
