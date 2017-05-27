TPM DC In it, but not of it.

WaPo: Senate Intel Committee Asks For Trump Campaign Documents

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on the Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published May 27, 2017 10:14 am
The Senate Intelligence Committee has requested all Russia-related documents, emails and phone records from President Donald Trump’s campaign committee, the Washington Post reported Friday night.

Two people briefed on the bipartisan request, sent via letter to the committee’s treasurer last week, told the Post that the committee wants to see all documents dating back to the start of Trump’s campaign in June 2015 as part of its investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

As the Post notes, this is the first time that Trump’s campaign structure has become part of the Senate committee’s probe.

Some former staffers have already been contacted to ask for assistance in producing and submitting these documents, and dozens more will be reached out to in the days to come, per the report

Spokespeople for committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and vice-chairman Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

The request suggests that the Senate committee is plowing ahead with its investigation, which focuses in part on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives, despite the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the sprawling federal Russia probe.

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
