Consumer Protection Chief Resigns, Setting Up Fight With Trump Over His Successor

Richard Cordray, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned on Friday, after announcing earlier in November that he would be stepping down from his post. No matter who President Trump appoints to succeed Cordray at the agency, there is sure to be a fight over that confirmation, as Democratic lawmakers fear an attempt to roll back the protections put in place after the Great Recession.

In his resignation letter, Cordray—who is rumored to be mulling a 2018 bid for governor in his home state of Ohio—says he is proud of his six years at the CFPB. The agency created during the Obama administration worked to implement major reforms to the banking and housing sectors following the 2008 crash.

Here is Richard Cordray's resignation letter to Donald Trump, effective COB today. pic.twitter.com/OsNad0VtY1 — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) November 24, 2017

Cordray has named his former chief of staff Leandra English to serve as acting director until Congress confirms someone to fill the director role.