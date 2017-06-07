TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Top GOP Sen. Scolds Intel Chiefs For Stonewalling Questions From Congress

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published June 7, 2017 1:48 pm
The Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday scolded four senior intelligence officials for refusing to answer questions about conversations with or about President Donald Trump that had been reported the press.

In remarkable closing remarks, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) told the assembled intelligence officials to “take a message back to the administration” about what they were permitted to say in public and to lawmakers.

“At no time should you be in a position where you come to Congress without an answer,” Burr said sternly. “It may be in a different format, but the requirements of our oversight duties and your agencies demand it.”

Throughout the almost three-hour hearing, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, NSA Director Mike Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein repeatedly stonewalled senators. McCabe would not comment on reports about Trump’s private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, while Coats and Rogers sidestepped questions about whether Trump asked them to downplay or intervene in the federal Russia investigation.

McCabe said that he did not want to step on the toes of the special counsel investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference, allowing that Trump and Comey’s discussions may fall under Robert Mueller’s purview. That answer was insufficient for senators from both sides of the aisle, who pushed back in testy exchanges.

Burr said explicitly charged that all four witnesses offered inadequate responses.

“You’re in positions whereby you’re required to keep this committee fully and currently informed of intelligence activities,” he said.

The North Carolina Republican invoked the “Gang of Eight notification briefing,” an option used to brief the eight most senior Senate and House members on intelligence matters not “appropriate” to share with the full committee or in open session, as a way these officials could provide straight answers.

“Congressional oversight of the intelligence activities of our government is necessary and it must be robust,” Burr said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
