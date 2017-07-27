GOP Senators: No On ‘Skinny Repeal’ Without House Guarantee Of Conference

A quartet of crucial Senate Republicans said they won’t back Senate leadership’s “skinny repeal” of Obamacare on Thursday unless they get a guarantee the House won’t just pass it into law, enough to kill the effort to repeal the law.

“There’s increasing concern on my part and others that what the house will do is take whatever we pass… go directly to the house floor, vote on it and that goes to the president’s desk,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), flanked by Sens. John McCain (R-AZ), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

“The skinny bill as policy is disaster. The skinny bill as replacement for Obamacare is a fraud,” Graham continued. “I need assurances from the speaker of the House and his team. … If I don’t get those assurances I’m a no.”