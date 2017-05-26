TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Senate GOP Eyes Major Change To Push Through Trump Judges

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published May 26, 2017 12:34 pm
Views

Senate Republicans are considering overhauling a long-standing tradition for processing judicial nominees to thwart potential Democratic obstruction of President Trump’s picks to fill the federal bench. Ironically, it’s a custom GOP lawmakers themselves took advantage of to block numerous judicial nominees under President Obama, creating the glut of vacancies on the bench they now seek to help Trump fill.

The custom is known as the home-state “blue slip,” and it has allowed senators to block judicial nominees hailing from their own states. The “blue slip” refers to the physical blue slips the two senators representing the state from where a judge is being nominated must turn in for the nomination to advance to a committee hearing. In theory, the custom is supposed to encourage the White House to get input from the Senate in choosing federal judges. However, under Obama, GOP senators withheld blue slips to block nominees — even ones they previously backed — as a way of foiling his agenda and leaving the vacancies open for a future Republican president.

The “blue slip” tradition is now in the cross fire of conservative groups, and key GOP senators are expressing openness to changing the way the blue slips are considered, according to reports in the Washington Post, The Hill and Politico.

Republicans fear that Senate Democrats will now give them a taste of their own medicine, amidst reports that Democrats like Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) were considering withholding blue slips from appeals court nominees from their respective states.

“If that happens, you might see a shift in the blue slip tradition,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said earlier this month.

“We can’t allow Democratic senators to continue to obstruct this president’s agenda. If they’re just arbitrarily not returning blue slips, we have to consider changing that tradition,” Cotton went on to say.

GOP senators are being cheered on by conservative legal groups like the Federalist Society– whose former leader Leonard Leo is consulting with the Trump administration on judges — and by media figures on the right like radio host Hugh Hewitt, on whose show Cotton made his comments.

Republican senators are particularly focused on changing the blue slip rules around appeals court judges, while perhaps preserving the custom for district court nominees, according to the Washington Post.

“Everybody agrees that blue slips on federal district judges are appropriate where the districts are contained within a state, and that’s been the tradition,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the Senate majority whip who also serves on the Judiciary Committee. “My sense is that we’re going to establish a pattern where a blue slip at the circuit-court level is an expression of advice but is not determinative as to whether that judge will be confirmed or not.”

Because blue slips are a courtesy and not a hard and fast rule, the lack of a blue slip for a nominee could simply be ignored by Republican leaders.

Democrats are, not surprisingly, pushing back against a potential change. In a memo this week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, called the elimination of blue slips “a move to end cooperation between the executive and legislative branch on judicial nominees, allowing nominees to be hand-picked by right-wing groups,” according to the Post.

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has previously vowed not to change the rules, and his spokesperson told the Post that he “fully expects senators to continue to abide by that tradition.”

But in a recent C-SPAN interview he signaled openness to changes geared specifically to appeals court nominees.

“It’s much more a White House decision on Circuit judges than the District Court judges,” Grassley said, according to Politico. “I mean this is going to be an individual case-by-case decision, but it leads me to say that there’s going to have to be a less strict use or obligation to the blue slip policy for circuit, because that’s the way it’s been.”

Trump’s role in shaping the federal judiciary was a key rallying point for conservatives wary of his unorthodox candidacy during the 2016 presidential race. His appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia — an appointment he was only able to make thanks to unprecedented Senate GOP obstruction of Obama’s own nominee, Merrick Garland — was considered a major win for the conservative legal movement. Now he has more than 120 lower court vacancies to fill, vacancies still open in part because of Republicans’ withholding of blue slips of Obama nominees.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Texts Show Sheriff Clarke Wanted Man Hassled For Shaking His Head At Him 8 minutes ago

Text messages show that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ordered his deputies to question...

WI Committee Approves Walker Plan To Drug Test Medicaid Recipients, Others about 2 hours ago

Wisconsin’s budget committee on Thursday approved Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) proposal to make it...

Trump Congratulates Montana GOPer Greg Gianforte On 'Great Win' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump briefly congratulated Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte during his trip abroad Friday. "Great...

Reports: Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny In Federal Probe Into Russian Meddling about 18 hours ago

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is under...

Sessions On Court's Block Of Trump Travel Ban: See You In Supreme Court about 19 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said the Department of Justice will ask the Supreme...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.