GOP Lawmakers Condemn Car Attack, Violence At White Nationalist Rally

Steve Helber/AP
By Published August 13, 2017 11:44 am
Republican senators on Saturday and Sunday condemned violence that broke out at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving three people dead and dozens of people injured.

James Alex Fields, Jr. was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and other counts after he rammed a car into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring dozens of people. Two state troopers were killed when a police helicopter crashed into the woods.

Senate Republicans fell into three broad categories: those who condemned the violence in general terms, those who went further and specifically condemned the white supremacist movements behind the rally and those who did so and also called on President Donald Trump to do the same.

