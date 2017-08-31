RNC Chief Of Staff Resigns To Take Post At Chamber Of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it hired Sara Armstrong, formerly the Republican National Committee’s chief of staff, to serve as vice president of political affairs and federation relations.

The chamber announced in a statement that Armstrong’s hiring was “an important step toward strengthening the voice of the business community in the political debate” heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

According to Politico, which reported Armstrong’s departure from the RNC before the chamber confirmed her hire, Armstrong will be the sixth employee to leave the committee amid a string of recent departures.

An RNC official confirmed to TPM that Armstrong was leaving the committee for a post at the Chamber of Commerce.

An unnamed committee official told the Hill, however, that Armstrong got “an amazing opportunity that she couldn’t turn down.”

