TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Ossoff, Handel Get Into Highly Charged Debate Over Health Care

PIN-IT
Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By Published June 6, 2017 9:08 pm
Views

During the first debate ahead of the runoff to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, the two candidates butted heads in a charged exchange about the effort to repeal Obamacare underway in Congress.

Republican Karen Handel defended the House GOP’s American Health Care Act in Tuesday night’s debate, hosted by Atlanta TV station WSB, arguing that the current system under Obamacare is “collapsing.” She dismissed an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office projecting that 23 million Americans would end up losing their health insurance under the House bill.

“I reject the premise of the CBO,” she said, adding that the CBO was wrong about Obamacare’s impacts.

Democrat Jon Ossoff criticized Handel for backing a bill “that would gut the protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions.” He also brought up his opponent’s role in the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s decision to cut off its funding for Planned Parenthood.

Handel hit back hard, saying that her sister has a pre-existing condition as she was born without an esophagus. She said it was “outrageous” for Ossoff to “suggest that I would do anything that would negatively affect her.”

She went on to insist that the House GOP bill does offer protections for those with pre-existing conditions. A recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, however, found that under a waiver option the American Health Care Act offers states, there are more than six million people that are vulnerable to being charged more by insurers because they both have a pre-existing condition and a lapse in insurance coverage.

Handel also stressed that she did not “singularly” decide that the Komen foundation would stop funding Planned Parenthood.

“I will not be lectured by you or anyone else,” she told Ossoff.

In response, Ossoff charged that Handel campaigned in 2012 on her role in cutting off funding for Planned Parenthood and noted that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that Handel “engineered” the move, which resulted in disastrous PR for the organization.

Handel charged that Ossoff has aired misleading ads about her role at the Komen Foundation and suggested that news reports on her efforts may not be accurate.

“You can’t believe everything you read in the press,” she said. “Everyone knows that.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Karen Handel: 'I Do Not Support A Livable Wage' (VIDEO) about 6 hours ago

During Tuesday night's debate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Republican candidate Karen...

NYT: Comey Told Sessions He Didn't Want To Be Alone With Trump about 6 hours ago

The day after President Donald Trump allegedly asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the...

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Candidates For Congress Face Off In Debate At 8 PM ET about 7 hours ago

The candidates to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff...

ABC: Sessions Offered To Resign As AG While Trump Still Fuming Over His Recusal about 8 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently offered to resign as his relationship with President Donald...

CNN: Russian Hackers Planted Fake News That Contributed To Qatar Crisis about 9 hours ago

Russian hackers planted a fake news report on Qatar's state news site that contributed to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.