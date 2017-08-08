TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Sessions’ DOJ Switches Sides In Voting Rights Case To Back Ohio Voter Purge

PIN-IT
Voter wait in line outside a polling place at the Nativity School on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/AP
By Published August 8, 2017 10:36 am
Views

In yet another reversal of a previous Justice Department stance on voting rights, Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ DOJ has weighed in on a pending Supreme Court case regarding Ohio’s practice of purging inactive voters from its rolls.

The department argued in an amicus brief that Ohio’s voter purges, which have disproportionately hit Democrats and African Americans, are lawful. That’s the opposite of what the DOJ under Attorney General Loretta Lynch said about the case last year.

“Among other things, accurate registration lists are essential to prevent[ing] voter fraud,” the brief asserts.

Ohio is fighting for the right to send notices to any voters who miss two federal elections inquiring if they have moved, passed away or become otherwise ineligible to vote. If the voter does not respond and continues to miss federal elections, he or she then would be removed from the voter rolls.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found those purges to be illegal in September 2016, siding with the ACLU of Ohio and groups that represent homeless Ohioans and communities of color. The state appealed, and the Supreme Court agreed in May to hear the case.

As Justin Levitt, a constitutional law professor at Loyola Law School and voting rights expert, noted, it’s extremely unusual for the DOJ to switch positions in a case after already weighing in at the appellate level. He also pointed out that no career civil rights attorneys signed onto the brief, which appears to have been drafted solely by Trump administration political appointees.

The case could determine the political fate of one of the nation’s most important swing states.

Over the last five years, under Secretary of State John Husted, a Republican, Ohio has purged nearly 2 million voters from its rolls. Some of those voters were legitimately removed because they either died or left the state, but a 2016 investigation by Reuters  found that low-income, black, Democratic voters were disproportionately purged. The investigation also found that in Ohio’s major cities, including Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, voters have been removed from the rolls in Democratic-leaning neighborhoods at about twice the rate as in Republican neighborhoods.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dean Heller Now Has A Republican Challenger For His Seat In 2018 about 1 hours ago

After facing backlash from President Donald Trump and a Pro-Trump group over his sometimes-critical stance...

Trump Retweets Fox News Report Citing Anonymous Intel Sources about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump, who constantly rants about "leakers" and warns his Twitter followers to...

Haley: US Paris Withdraw Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Believe In Climate Protection about 2 hours ago

Responding to a new report from the New York Times that reveals the Earth...

Sessions Slams Chicago Over Lawsuit Challenging DOJ Sanctuary Cities Policy about 2 hours ago

After the city of Chicago on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department...

Gov't Report Obtained By NYT Shows US Has Warmed Rapidly Since 1980 about 3 hours ago

The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly since 1980 as a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.