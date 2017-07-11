TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Obamacare’s Taxes On High-Earners Staying In New Senate Health Care Bill

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks with reporters in the Capitol on May 10, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 11, 2017 6:17 pm
Views

 

Top Senate Republicans have indicated that it’s likely that the Affordable Care Act taxes on high-earners that the initial GOP repeal bill eliminated would be be put back in the latest draft expected this week.

“Well, that’s the current discussion, ” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the No. 2 Senate Republican told reporters Tuesday afternoon, “that they will remain in there and the goal would be to provide more stability funds to help bring premiums down and more flexibility for the governors and legislators to deal with deductibles.”

The two taxes being kept are the 3.8 percent net investment tax and a 0.9 percent payroll Medicare tax for high earners. The repeal of Obamacare’s taxes on the health care industry is expected to live on in the new version of the legislation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported earlier Tuesday that the taxes were staying in the revised version of the Senate bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act—which is slated for release on Thursday. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), another member of the Senate GOP leadership, confirmed to Bloomberg Tuesday that those taxes would remain.

The initial version of the bill eliminated both taxes, with the repeal of the net investment tax going into effect retroactively. According to the Congressional Budget Office, repealing that tax cost the government more than $170 billion over the next decade—money Senate Republicans can now use to boost other provisions in their bill, like the stability fund and the credits for individual insurance. Some rank-and-file Republicans also raised concerns about the optics of cutting taxes for high earners.

It appears that the money saved by keeping the taxes will not go to softening the bill’s Medicaid cuts in any major way, which a number of Republicans were seeking in the latest round of negotiations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Mueller Didn’t Know About Trump Jr. Emails But Will Now Look Into Them 5 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer is officially part of...

Blocked Twitter Users Sue Trump And WH Aides Over Access To 'Public Forum' 35 minutes ago

Several Twitter users blocked by President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account on the website filed...

Schiff: Use Of Acquaintance To Reach Trump Jr. Is Classic Russian ‘Tradecraft’ 47 minutes ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said the method used to gauge whether the...

Feinstein: Trump Jr. Emails Appear To Show 'Direct Coordination' about 1 hours ago

The ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that emails published earlier...

GOP Writer's Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder about 2 hours ago

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.