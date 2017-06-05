TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Report: Russia Hackers Targeted Voting Software Company, Election Officials

PIN-IT
Danny Johnston/AP
By Published June 5, 2017 5:19 pm
Views

Just a few days before the 2016 presidential election, Russian military intelligence hackers targeted a Florida voting software company and more than 100 local election officials, according to a highly classified National Security Agency report obtained by The Intercept and verified by CBS News.

Though the report does not draw any conclusions on whether the cyberattack influenced the outcome of the election, it is the first piece of evidence that has come to light that not only did Russian hackers meddle in the 2016 election by stealing and distribute damaging campaign communications, but also went after America’s election infrastructure itself. The document also undermines Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent assertion that allegations his government interfered in the U.S. political process are a “fiction.”

Here are the key revelations from the Intercept report:

    • On August 24 of last year, Russian hackers sent emails designed to look like they were from Google to employees of an unnamed U.S. election software company. The NSA document does not directly identify the company in question, but contains references to the VR Systems, whose electronic voter database products are used in eight states. Our of seven “potential victims,” at least one of the employee accounts was “likely compromised,” the NSA concluded.
    • In late October, the hackers impersonated that voting software company employee in an email blast to 122 addresses “associated with named local government organizations,” likely to officials “involved in the management of voter registration systems.” According to the Intercept: “The emails contained Microsoft Word attachments purporting to be benign documentation for VR Systems’ EViD voter database product line, but which were in reality maliciously embedded with automated software commands that are triggered instantly and invisibly when the user opens the document.”
    • The NSA report confirms that “Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU,” conducted the cyber attacks. GRU “may have breached at least some elements of the voting system,” particularly “elements of multiple U.S. state or local electoral boards.”
    • The NSA document details two other Russian hacking attempts: one targeting another U.S. election company and another aimed at the American Samoa Election Office. On the latter effort, the NSA said the goal was “mimicking a legitimate absentee ballot-related service provider” but did not say what information was obtained.

VR Systems said in a statement to the Intercept: “We have policies and procedures in effect to protect our customers and our company.” The company did not respond to questions about the specific hack detailed in the NSA document.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Graham: 'I Just Don't Think' GOP Can Put Together Obamacare Repeal Bill about 3 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not think Republicans can put together a...

Report: Former Acting Ambassador To China Resigned Over Paris Accord Exit about 4 hours ago

CNN reported Monday that the one-time acting United States ambassador to China resigned from...

WH Argues Trump Wasn't 'Picking A Fight' With London Mayor After Attack about 7 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders batted back questions about President Donald Trump’s...

White House: Trump Won't Use Executive Privilege To Stop Comey From Testifying about 8 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump...

GOP Rep Rants At ‘Islamic Horror’: Hunt, Identify, And ‘Kill Them All’ about 8 hours ago

A Republican congressman described a war between “all of Christendom” and “Islamic horror” in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.