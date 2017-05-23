CNN: Special Counsel Mueller Briefed On Comey Memos

The special counsel tasked with overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump campaign officials is already looking into memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote to document his conversations with President Donald Trump, CNN reported Monday.

An anonymous person familiar with the probe told CNN that Robert Mueller has been briefed on the contents of some of the memos. According to one that the New York Times surfaced last week, Trump allegedly asked Comey to end the FBI probe into his ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has come under scrutiny for failing to disclose foreign business dealings and contacts.

Another anonymous source told CNN that part of Mueller’s investigation will likely focus on obstruction of justice. Trump fired Comey two weeks ago and publicly divulged that his decision to do so was influenced in part by “this Russia thing.”

The Washington Post also reported Monday that both Trump and senior White House officials asked the director of national intelligence and of the NSA director to deny that there was any evidence of collusion between Russian operatives and his campaign staff, after Comey testified to Congress that this was a key part of the federal investigation.

The White House did not deny the Times story detailing Trump’s request to Comey, but told the Post it would “not confirm or deny unsubstantiated claims based on illegal leaks from anonymous individuals.”

Mueller is expected to meet with Comey in the coming days to discuss what the ousted FBI director can say in public testimony that he is expected to give after Memorial Day.

Two people familiar with Mueller’s probe told CNN he has already visited FBI headquarters in Langley, Virginia to meet the agents who have been working on the Russia case since last July.