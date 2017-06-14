TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Special Counsel Mueller Meets With Senate Intel Chairs On Capitol Hill

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 4:16 pm
Views

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday visited Capitol Hill to discuss ongoing federal and congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election with the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice-Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) called the meeting “constructive” in a brief statement and said they “look forward to future engagements” with Mueller.

Lawmakers and federal investigators are interested in much of the same information as they look into potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian operatives and try to determine whether anyone in the White House worked to obstruct justice. That information includes detailed memos kept by fired FBI director James Comey about his private conversations with President Donald Trump, which several congressional committees have requested and a friend of Comey’s said he has turned over to the FBI already.

CNN reported that the meeting likely involved “deconfliction,” or how each group of investigators could share information so that they can proceed with their respective probes without getting in each other’s way.

Burr told CNN that Mueller offered “clarity” on the Comey memos, but did not say if his committee would be able to access them or not.

He added that he did not think they would need to meet with Mueller again in person, but that they would get in touch “on any aspects that might bleed over from one [probe] into another.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Collins Says He'll Carry Firearm After Shooting, Cites 'Outrageous' Rhetoric 37 minutes ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said Wednesday that he hoped the shooting at a Republican...

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice 58 minutes ago

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred...

DC Hospital Gives Update On Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition about 1 hours ago

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon offered an update on Rep. Steve...

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: 'I Am Sickened' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened...

Ryan: 'An Attack On One Of Us Is An Attack On All Of Us' (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those injured during...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.