Special Counsel Mueller Meets With Senate Intel Chairs On Capitol Hill

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday visited Capitol Hill to discuss ongoing federal and congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election with the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice-Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) called the meeting “constructive” in a brief statement and said they “look forward to future engagements” with Mueller.

Lawmakers and federal investigators are interested in much of the same information as they look into potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian operatives and try to determine whether anyone in the White House worked to obstruct justice. That information includes detailed memos kept by fired FBI director James Comey about his private conversations with President Donald Trump, which several congressional committees have requested and a friend of Comey’s said he has turned over to the FBI already.

CNN reported that the meeting likely involved “deconfliction,” or how each group of investigators could share information so that they can proceed with their respective probes without getting in each other’s way.

Burr told CNN that Mueller offered “clarity” on the Comey memos, but did not say if his committee would be able to access them or not.

He added that he did not think they would need to meet with Mueller again in person, but that they would get in touch “on any aspects that might bleed over from one [probe] into another.”