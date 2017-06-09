TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Watch Claire McCaskill Call Out Top GOPer On Obamacare Repeal Secrecy

Published June 9, 2017 12:19 pm
While most of the attention on Capitol Hill Thursday was focused on former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate Intel testimony, Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price was also appearing in front of the Senate Finance Committee, an opportunity Dems used to bash Senate Republicans for their Obamacare repeal efforts.

Democrats are now touting this exchange prompted by Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), in which she confronts Finance Chair Chair Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who is playing a key role in the writing of the Senate bill, over the lack of public hearings planned for the legislation.

“We have no idea what’s being proposed. There’s a group of guys in a back room somewhere that are making decisions,” McCaskill said.

Awkwardly, Hatch appears thrown off by McCaskill’s questions, and an aide rushes to his side to feed him talking points, which are caught by his mic.

Earlier this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) began the procedural mechanics that will allow the Senate GOP to bring directly to the floor, bypassing the committee process. Republicans still have a few key decisions to work out in their repeal legislation, but are expected to send a draft to the Congressional Budget Office in the hopes of bringing it to a vote soon after they see a score.

Watch the exchange, via the Senate Democrats’ Twitter account, below:

 

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
