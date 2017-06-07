TPM DC In it, but not of it.

McCabe: My Chats With Comey About Trump May Fall Under Mueller’s Purview

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published June 7, 2017 12:02 pm
Views

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Wednesday that he believes any conversations he had with his predecessor, James Comey, about President Donald Trump may fall under the purview of a special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asked McCabe during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing whether Comey ever told him that Trump asked the former FBI director to swear loyalty to him, as the New York Times has reported. McCabe declined to answer.

“I think those [conversations] fall within the scope of issues investigated by the special counsel and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on those today,” he replied when pressed further.

“You’re not invoking executive privilege and it’s not classified,” Heinrich argued. “This is the oversight committee. Why would it not be appropriate for you to share that conversation with us?”

“I think I’ll let Director Comey speak for himself tomorrow in front of this committee,” McCabe said.

“We certainly look forward to that, but I think your unwillingness to share that conversation is an issue,” a frustrated Heinrich replied.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is overseeing the sprawling federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, which has come to include possible collusion between Russian operatives and Trump campaign associates as well as various business dealings of some former campaign staffers.

In a memo authorizing the special counsel’s appointment, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein granted Mueller permission to look into “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation” into Russia’s election interference—a broad mandate that would include obstruction of justice, too.

The New York Times reported that Trump privately asked Comey to end the FBI’s investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Comey memorialized that request in a contemporaneous memo. Trump abruptly fired Comey in early May and said he was motivated in part by the bureau’s probe into the “Russia thing.”

Later in the Senate intelligence panel hearing, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) followed up on Heinrich’s line of questioning, saying he was “puzzled” by McCabe’s refusal to give a straight answer about what Comey may have shared with him regarding the former FBI director’s conversations with Trump.

“It would not be appropriate for me to discuss issues that are potentially within the purview of the special counsel’s investigation,” McCabe responded. After additional prodding from King, he added that he had to be “particularly careful about not stepping into the special counsel’s lane.”

Comey is expected to testify about the terms of his departure and conversations with Trump in a separate hearing before the committee on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Qatar Ambassador: It Was 'Unfortunate' To See Trump's Tweets Cutting Ties 10 minutes ago

Qatar's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday had an understated response to President Donald Trump's...

Conway Says Trump 'Has Confidence' In His Staff Amid Reports Of Sessions Rift 44 minutes ago

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday said President Donald Trump "has confidence"...

McConnell Takes Step To Fast-Track O'Care Repeal In The Senate 46 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a procedural step Wednesday that will allow...

Nunes Says 'Good Try' When Asked If He Really Stepped Aside From Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee would not say on Tuesday whether he...

Clapper: 'Watergate Pales' In Comparison To Trump's Scandal Parade about 2 hours ago

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.