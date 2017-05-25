TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Report: Manafort Advised Trump Camp On Russia Firestorm After Parting Ways

PIN-IT
Douliery Olivier/Sipa USA USA
By Published May 25, 2017 10:02 am
Views

As the rumors of Trump campaign staffers’ ties to Russia piled up in the days before inauguration, the team got a call offering advice from a rather unlikely source: former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Despite being forced out of his role because of his own ties to businessmen and politicians close to the Kremlin, Manafort called Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus to push back on the ballooning scandal, four people familiar with the conversation told Politico.

The call reportedly focused on an explosive, yet largely unverified, dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer detailing allegedly compromising ties between Trump associates—including Manafort—and Russian officials.

“On the day that the dossier came out in the press, Paul called Reince, as a responsible ally of the president would do, and said this story about me is garbage, and a bunch of the other stuff in there seems implausible,” a person close to Manafort told Politico.

That was only one of a handful of conversations Manafort had with members of Trump’s campaign and Trump himself after leaving the campaign in August, according to the report.

The GOP operative is now one of the central figures in federal and congressional investigations into potential collusion between the Trump team and Russian operatives trying to swing the election.

According to a Wednesday New York Times report, U.S. intelligence officials intercepted communications in which Russian officials bragged about their ability to use Manafort and ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn to influence Trump during the campaign.

Manafort, who has denied any wrongdoing, appears to be cooperating with investigators. This week, he complied with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s request to turn over records detailing any Russia-related meetings, communications and real estate holdings.

A federal grand jury has also issued a subpoena for some of Manafort’s bank records.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ben Carson: Poverty 'To Large Extent' Is 'A State Of Mind' about 1 hours ago

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and...

Reporter: GOP Congressional Candidate In Montana 'Body Slammed Me' about 13 hours ago

Reporter Ben Jacobs said a candidate for Congress in Montana "body slammed" him during...

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump about 15 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James...

Sessions Didn't Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application about 16 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance...

HHS Secretary Tom Price: CBO Score On Health Care Bill Is 'Wrong Again' about 16 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Wednesday tried to undermine the non-partisan...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.