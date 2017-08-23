Jewish Groups Pull Out Of Call With Trump: ‘So Lacking In Moral Leadership’

Four prominent Jewish groups announced Wednesday that they would not take part in what has become a yearly call between the President and hundreds of rabbis across the country ahead of the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in September.

The groups specifically cited President Donald Trump’s statements following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, saying in a statement that his remarks were “so lacking in moral leadership and empathy for the victims of racial and religious hatred that we cannot organize such a call this year.”

The statement’s four signatories — the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the Rabbinical Assembly, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism — collectively represent three major movements within American Jewish life: Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist. All except the latter group played central roles in organizing the call during the Obama administration.

“The President’s words have given succor to those who advocate anti-Semitism, racism, and xenophobia,” their statement continued. “Responsibility for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, including the death of Heather Heyer, does not lie with many sides but with one side: the Nazis, alt-right and white supremacists who brought their hate to a peaceful community. They must be roundly condemned at all levels.”

After a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, Trump blamed “many sides” for the weekend’s violence and later said there were “many fine people” on both sides of the rally. One counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man who had earlier been photographed with a white nationalist group allegedly rammed his car into a crowd.

An Orthodox Jewish group that has also helped organize the call in the past, the Rabbinical Council of America, did not sign on to the statement, and did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The RCA’s executive vice president, Rabbi Mark Dratch, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency Wednesday: “We respect the office of the presidency and believe it is more effective to address questions and concerns directly with the White House.”

Read the groups’ full statement below: