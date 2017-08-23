TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Several Members Of WH Infrastructure Security Panel Resign To Protest Trump

President Donald Trump walks up to the podium to speak to members of the media regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Bedminister, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
August 23, 2017
Seven members of the White House’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council resigned from the panel on Monday, sending a letter to President Donald Trump telling him that his actions have undermined the country’s “moral infrastructure,” Roll Call reported.

The National Infrastructure Advisory Council is just the latest advisory panel to see defections in the wake of Trump’s failure to immediately condemn white nationalists following the violence earlier this month at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump said he disbanded the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative and the Strategic and Policy Forum after business leaders on both councils quit. Members of the advisory arts council also quit in protest of Trump’s nod to racists.

“In taking on this duty, we each took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the resigning members of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council wrote in the letter obtained by Roll Call. “Today, that oath compels us to resign. The moral infrastructure of our Nation is the foundation on which our physical infrastructure is built. The Administration’s actions undermine that foundation.”

The White House told The Hill Tuesday in a statement that a few members of the pre-existing, 27-person panel had resigned, but did not specify exactly how many had quit.

“We can confirm that a number of members of the NIAC who had been appointed under the previous administration have submitted their resignation,” a White House official told The Hill. “The NIAC met today as planned with the majority of its members, who remain committed to the important work of protecting our Nation’s critical infrastructure.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on the resignations.

The National Infrastructure Advisory Council is a panel of experts who advise the President through the Department of Homeland Security on matters related to the security of the country’s critical infrastructure and information systems. In the letter obtained by Roll Call, the members who resigned said that the Trump administration has not focused on infrastructure security or listened to the panel’s advice.

The resigning members wrote that “our experience to date has not demonstrated that the Administration is adequately attentive to the pressing national security matters within the NIAC’s purview, or responsive to sound advice received from experts and advisors on these matters,” per Roll Call.

Caitlin MacNeal
