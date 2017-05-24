House Intel Committee Escalates Effort To Get Flynn Documents And Testimony

Efforts in both chambers of Congress to get information from ousted national security adviser Mike Flynn are escalating this week after Flynn refused requests from the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to testify and turn over documents on his contacts with Russian officials.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he expects to issue subpoenas as soon as this week.

“We asked Mr. Flynn to come before us and give us documents. Those requests were denied,” he said. “He has a Fifth Amendment right not to provide testimony that would incriminate him, but we will pursue what we can get from Mr. Flynn or his businesses.”

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders made a similar announcement on Tuesday, saying they would challenge Flynn’s lawyer’s rationale for the former Trump adviser invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) additionally said the committee would subpoena Flynn’s businesses, some of which he said engaged in unauthorized, unregistered lobbying on behalf of a foreign power. As Warner dryly observed, “a business does not have the right to take the Fifth.”

As for Flynn’s previous offer to spill his secrets in exchange for legal immunity, Schiff was deeply skeptical the House Intelligence Committee would entertain it. He said Flynn would have to jump through many hoops to even have a shred of hope of securing that protection.

“When I was in the U.S. Attorney’s office and people wanted immunity, before you agree to anything, you ask their counsel to prepare a document that says, ‘If called upon as a witness, here is what I would have to say.’ I’m certain we would want a proffer like that,” he said.

Schiff added that he would need to consult with FBI special counsel Robert Mueller as to whether offering Flynn any form of immunity would interfere with Mueller’s goal of rooting out possible criminal behavior and bringing indictments where appropriate.