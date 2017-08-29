TPM DC In it, but not of it.

House Ethics Committee Confirms Probe Into GOP Rep. Collins’ Biotech Stock

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 29, 2017 11:24 am
Views

The House Ethics Committee confirmed Monday that it was extending a probe into possible ethics violations by Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) surrounding an Australian biotech company on whose board he serves.

Collins bought discounted stock from the company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, while legislation that would affect its clinical testing made its way through Congress. Collins wrote an amendment for the legislation that, Rep. Louise Slaughter (D-NY) told the Buffalo News, “benefited him personally.”

Slaughter was one in a group of parties, including the advocacy organization Public Citizen, that complained about Collins’ relationship with the company to the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body that makes recommendations to the committee.

Collins brought others into the deal: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. for example, admitted during his confirmation hearing that Collins told him about the company before Price purchased stock in it, ultimately profiting from the purchase.

The Ethics Committee, which is required to announce within 45 days if it intends to extend a probe, said it was doing just that on Monday:

Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A) and 17A(c)(1), the Chairwoman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics (Committee) have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Chris Collins, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on July 14, 2017.

The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Thursday, October 12, 2017.

A spokesperson for Collins, Sarah Minkel, told multiple outlets in a statement that the probe came after “false accusations brought about by Congresswoman Louise Slaughter and her allies in a partisan witch hunt against Congressman Collins.”

“Today’s announcement was expected and is nothing more than a pro forma delay because Congress is currently in its August recess,” she added. “Congressman Collins has followed all ethical and legal guidelines when it comes to his personal investments and he looks forward to their review.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’ 2 minutes ago

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to...

Pence To Visit Texas Amid Devastating Flooding After Hurricane Harvey 21 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence said he is headed to flood-ravaged Texas this week. Pence announced...

Houston Megachurch: We 'Never Closed Our Doors' To Those Displaced By Harvey 56 minutes ago

The Lakewood Church in Houston, a megachurch with a 16,800-seat arena where Joel Osteen serves as...

Michael Cohen Says He Doesn’t Recall Hearing Back From Russia About Deal 57 minutes ago

Michael Cohen, a confidant of President Donald Trump and a Trump Organization attorney, claimed...

Trump Ally Lou Barletta Announces Bid For U.S. Senate about 1 hours ago

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), an ally of President Donald Trump, announced a bid for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.