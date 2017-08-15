Trump’s HHS Shrugs Off Question On Future Of Obamacare Outreach

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) continues to be coy about whether it will uphold or undermine the Affordable Care Act, as the first full open enrollment period of the Trump administration approaches.

In response to an investigation by TPM that revealed the administration has abandoned partnerships that were key to boosting enrollment in years past through outreach to women, young adults, Latinos and African Americans, a spokeswoman from HHS declined to commit to doing any outreach or promotion at all.

Asked by CNBC whether the Trump administration would end the long-standing partnerships with corporations and non-profits across the country, HHS spokeswoman Alleigh Marrè would not give a direct answer.

“As Obamacare continues to collapse, the administration is considering its options on how to address the challenges Americans are facing by cancelled plans, higher costs, and failing markets,” she said.

Former HHS officials have warned that without the aggressive outreach undertaken since 2013, enrollment in the individual market will fall, leaving an older, sicker, and dramatically more costly and unstable insurance pool.