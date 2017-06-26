TPM DC In it, but not of it.

FBI Has Repeatedly Interviewed Ex-Trump Adviser Page About Russia Ties

PIN-IT
Grigoriy Sisoev/SPTNK
By Published June 26, 2017 6:02 pm
Views

The FBI has conducted five interviews with Carter Page about his contacts with Russian operatives and his work as an adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Page confirmed the meetings to the Post, and told the newspaper that he denied any wrongdoing during the “extensive discussions” he had with federal agents. The Post reported that there were five separate March meetings, amounting to ten hours of questioning in all.

In an email, Page told TPM that the agents who interviewed him “indicated that their ‘management’ was concerned that I did not believe the conclusions” of the intelligence community’s Jan. 6 report asserting that the Russian government intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Calling that report “fake,” Page added that agents’ questions were “MOSTLY RELATED TO FALSE ALLEGATIONS FROM THE DODGY DOSSIER AND THE CLINTON CAMPAIGN.”

Page has adopted that phrase to refer to a largely unverified dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer, which was published by BuzzFeed in January, that alleged he and other Trump associates were involved with a “well-developed conspiracy of cooperation” with the Kremlin.

In an unusual move for someone under FBI scrutiny, Page has not retained a lawyer, and has taken to writing long letters addressed to the congressional committees investigating the Trump team’s potential connections to Russia, quibbling with bits of witnesses’ testimony or about scheduling a date when he can come testify before the committees himself. He told the Post he did not bring a lawyer to his interviews with the FBI because he was not worried about unlawfully misrepresenting any information to agents.

Page advised the Trump team on national security policy for a few short months before he was dropped over his connections to Russia. The oil-and-gas industry expert previously worked in Russia for Merill Lynch, provided information to undercover Russian spies in 2013, and gave a speech in Moscow in the middle of the 2016 campaign that criticized U.S. sanctions against Russia.

He has strenuously denied engaging in any untoward behavior, framing himself as a victim of what he calls the “Clinton-Obama-Comey regime.”

The Post noted that Page’s interviews, which took place about a month before special counsel Robert Mueller assumed control of the sprawling federal probe, are the most extensive known questioning of any Trump associate. Mueller’s office is working to determine whether anyone involved in Trump’s campaign wittingly or unwittingly assisted Russia with its efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Kushner Adds Defense Lawyer To His Team For Federal Russia Probe about 4 hours ago

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has added a...

Collins: CBO's Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is 'Obviously Not A Positive' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's report that millions...

McConnell: CBO Estimate That Millions Would Lose Coverage Is Actually Good about 5 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday hailed the Congressional Budget Office's analysis...

Senate Democrats Rip GOP's O'Care Repeal Bill After Bombshell CBO Report about 5 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Monday read Republicans the riot act over the Congressional Budget Office's...

Trump Brags He And Indian PM Modi Are 'World Leaders In Social Media' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged that both he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.