OGE Asks White House To Review Whether Top Ethics Aide Violated Rules

In response to a letter from congressional Democrats, the Office of Government Ethics this week asked the White House Counsel’s office to review whether a top White House ethics official violated ethics rules himself.

Several Democrats sent a letter to OGE Director Walter Shaub in May that asked him to look into whether Stefan Passantino, the White House’s ethics official, violated ethics rules barring him from being involved in personnel matters for former clients who are executive branch appointees.

Democrats raised concerns to Shaub because Passantino shared with Bloomberg News the administration’s determination that Carl Icahn, who serves as an adviser to President Donald Trump, is not an official White House employee, according to Shaub’s letter. Passantino used to work at the law firm that provided services to Icahn.

Shaub wrote in his Wednesday letter to the Democrats that he did not have enough information to reach a conclusion on the matter.

“OGE lacks the information needed to assess this news report,” Shaub wrote, adding that he is not aware of whether Passantino was involved in forming the White House legal opinion that Icahn is not a White House employee.

Shaub said he has asked the White House counsel to look into the matter and determine “whether action is warranted.” He said that the White House “is in a position to ascertain the relevant facts and is responsible for monitoring its appointees’ compliance with ethics requirements.”