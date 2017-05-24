TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Dem Senators Accuse White House Of Ignoring Congress’ Requests For Info

PIN-IT
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill about news reports of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ contact with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017. The revelation is spurring growing calls in Congress in both parties for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published May 24, 2017 11:16 am
Views

Democratic senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday complaining that the administration appears to be purposefully ignoring requests for information from Democratic members of Congress.

“We write to express our concerns with recent reports that the White House may have instructed certain Federal agencies to refuse requests for information from Democratic members of Congress,” the senators wrote in a letter first reported by the Washington Post. “If true, such an instruction would be a significant departure from the practices of past Administration and seriously inhibit Congress’s ability to fulfill its legislative and oversight duties.”

The senators noted in the letter that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the need for Congress to have access to information from the White House in order to conduct oversight. They contended that most requests sent to agencies have gone unanswered under the Trump administration, however.

The senators asked Trump to “clarify that your Administration will not refuse requests for information from Congress, including Democratic members, and will provide the courtesy of a response to congressional inquiries in a timely and comprehensive manner.”

The letter was signed by 17 Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who caucuses with the Democrats.

Read the letter:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Reps Ask Deutsche Bank For Info On Trump Accounts, Ties To Russia 6 minutes ago

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Deutsche Bank for information on the accounts that President Donald...

Paul Ryan: James Comey Is Not A Nut Job 11 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) broke with President Trump's reported assessment of former FBI...

Giuliani Now Claims He Had No Official Role In Crafting Trump's Travel Ban 40 minutes ago

Former New York Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani denied on Monday that he...

Reports: Trump Hires Marc Kasowitz As Outside Counsel Amid Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump has hired Marc Kasowitz to serve as outside legal counsel and...

Hannity: I'll Stop Talking About Murder Of DNC Staffer 'At This Time' about 3 hours ago

After Fox News pulled a report based on a conspiracy theory about the murder...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.