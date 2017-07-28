TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Conservative Pundits Melt Down After Senate Repeal Effort Dramatically Fails

PIN-IT
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published July 28, 2017 9:58 am
Views

After the Senate’s bare-bones bill to repeal Obamacare suddenly crashed and burned in the wee hours of Friday morning, conservative pundits went into full freak-out mode, blasting the Senate for its failure.

Some specifically aimed their ire at Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). McCain cast the final, decisive vote on Friday morning against the bill, bringing the Senate’s third stab at repealing Obamacare to a grinding halt. His vote against the measure shocked Republican senators standing in the chamber, especially since he returned to the Capitol earlier this week to cast a vote that allowed the Senate to proceed to debate on the legislation in the first place.

This last twist left conservative pundits reeling. Former Republican presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was so angry with the three senators who voted down the bill that he suggested changing the way senators are elected.

Fox News’ Eric Bolling also called for the ouster of the three Republicans who killed the bill.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch took the failed vote as a sign that the “pathetic” GOP will never repeal Obamacare.

Other pundits specifically lashed out at McCain. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) also voted against the bill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep.: Maybe McConnell Should Step Down From Leadership Role 19 minutes ago

After Republican senators failed to pass a skinny Obamacare repeal bill early Friday morning,...

Cruz: Sens Who Promised O'Care Repeal And Voted 'No' Betrayed Constituents 20 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal...

McConnell: O'Care Repeal Failure Is A 'Clearly Disappointing Moment' For GOP about 2 hours ago

A seemingly stunned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t shy about the “clearly disappointing...

Scaramucci 'Made A Mistake' Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant about 3 hours ago

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the...

Trump Says GOP Should Just Let O'Care 'Implode' After Repeal Effort Withers about 3 hours ago

After the Senate's latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.