TPM DC In it, but not of it.

White House Request For Feedback On Its Election Commission Backfired Bigly

PIN-IT
Charlie Riedel/AP
By Published July 14, 2017 1:41 pm
Views

The White House solicited comments on its bogus “election integrity” commission that has so far faced nothing but setbacks and embarrassments, and the public feedback has been correspondingly negative—and hilarious.

The Trump administration this week posted public comments it received from the end of June through July 11, and it appears that the White House inbox has been flooded with angry Americans tearing into what the President himself has referred to as a “voter fraud panel.”

Some commenters expressed serious concern with the commission’s actions, including the worry that the commission’s request to states for the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers could open people up to bank fraud. Many states rejected the commission’s request for detailed data on voters, with some noting that sharing pieces of the requested data would violate state law.

Quite a few commenters politely urged the commission to withdraw its request for the data and offered suggestions for expanding voting rights and securing elections in the United States.

Others offered angry rebuttals and profanity-laden comments railing against the commission and its vice chair, Kris Kobach, the Republican Kansas secretary of state notorious for his efforts to restrict voting rights.

“You’re a disgusting fraud with no moral bearing whatsoever,” one commenter told Kobach.

The White House did not redact personal information, like home and email addresses, for those who submitted contacts. TPM only published screengrabs from the documents that do not include identifying information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Dave Brat: We’ve Gotten ‘A Little Hysterical’ About Russia about 2 hours ago

A Republican congressman said Friday that Democrats are taking Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-linked...

Schiff: 'Another Deeply Disturbing Fact' Revealed In Trump Jr. Meeting about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Friday that reports that a...

GOP Rep. On Russia Controversy: Get The Trump Children Out Of White House about 3 hours ago

In an interview with a local TV station, Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) said he has...

GOP Rep. On Donald Jr.'s Russian Meeting: 'Nothing Wrong With That' (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) said Friday that “there’s nothing wrong with” Donald Trump Jr.'s...

Kobach Says People Who Are Canceling Voter Registration Might Not Be Citizens about 4 hours ago

After the state of Colorado announced it would comply with the White House's bogus...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.