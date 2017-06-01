TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Report: Brexit Leader Farage Is ‘Person Of Interest’ In FBI Russia Probe

PIN-IT
U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage smiles as he arrives at Trump Tower, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 1, 2017 10:11 am
Views

The ongoing federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign has enveloped Trump ally and former UKIP party leader Nigel Farage, The Guardian reported Thursday.

Farage, who helped lay the foundation for last year’s stunning Brexit vote, appeared on the FBI’s radar because of his relationship with both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks, according to the Guardian. In March of this year, Farage visited Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has been accused of collaborating with Russian hackers to release stolen emails and other information in an attempt to tank the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. CIA Director Mike Pompeo has dubbed Wikileaks a “non-state hostile intelligence service often embedded by state actors like Russia.”

Farage is not accused of any wrongdoing himself, but may have information that could further the investigation, the newspaper reported. “If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage,” a source told The Guardian. Farage has also appeared several times on the Kremlin-backed network RT, and in 2014 named Vladimir Putin as the world leader he most admires.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Farage dismissed the report as “fake news” and asserted that he has “no connections to Russia.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Trusts God With Climate Change: 'He Can Take Care Of It' 27 minutes ago

A Republican congressman said last week that, were the impacts of climate change to become...

Trump Budget Chief Suggests Dem Mole Behind CBO O'Care Repeal Score 29 minutes ago

It's become the knee-jerk reaction for Republicans, in light of an ugly Congressional Budget Office...

CNN: Congress Looking Into Whether Sessions Had Another Kislyak Meeting about 3 hours ago

Investigators with the congressional Russia probes are looking into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions had...

WaPo: Trump Considering Letting Russia Return To 2 US Diplomatic Compounds about 3 hours ago

The Trump administration is considering allowing Russian officials to return to two diplomatic compounds...

Sen. Warren Rebrands Her Education Department Oversight: ‘DeVos Watch’ about 17 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Wednesday announced “DeVos Watch,” a hub on her official...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.