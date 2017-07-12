Senate GOP Can’t Even Agree On Asking Dems For Obamacare Repeal Help

“He threw some things out and said, ‘Joe what about this, this and this?’ And I said, ‘You know, we’re not going vote to repeal,’” Manchin told reporters. “But I said, ‘You know, if you’re wanting to repair and fix it with the private sector and no harm to Medicaid, and get rid of all the tax cuts you’re giving to the rich, let’s sit down and talk.’ And that’s where we left it.”

Separately, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) says she has had six Democrats approach her over the last few months “indicating that they have a willingness to start looking at a compromise bill.” But after “off-and-on” talks, no plan is currently in the works.

Though the GOP by all accounts does not yet have the 50 votes they need to pass their health care bill, almost every other Republican senator who spoke to TPM treated the idea of working with Democrats on a health care bill as a joke, an impossibility, a dream for the distant future, or a threat to bully dissenting Republicans in line.

The news of Graham’s effort came the same day that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took the unusual step of announcing he would keep the Senate in session during part of their cherished August recess. Stymied on their core promise of the last eight years—repealing the Affordable Care Act—despite controlling every level of power in Washington, Republicans’ wide array of arguments on why they should or should not work with Democrats is yet another sign of desperation and dysfunction.

When asked if he’d be willing to work with Democrats if the GOP health care bill goes down in flames, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told reporters: “I’d be delighted to have the Democrats offer up ideas, but what I hear primarily from the Democrats is that they want a single payer system.”

Though much of the Democratic voter bases wishes this were true, senior Democratic leaders from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the DNC have rejected the idea of a single payer health care system. Even California, a state under total Democratic Party control, has been unable to implement such a model.

Other Republicans, like Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), said he would like to work with Democrats “someday,” but for the present health care fight: “We’re going to have to do the hard lift ourselves.”

Others who just a few months ago were calling for a bipartisan process and holding side meetings with Democrats to try to craft a deal now say working with Democrats is not possible.

“Nobody wanted to talk,”complained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “They were so…” Catching himself, he muttered, “I was about to use my French.”