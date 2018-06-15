Latest
11 mins ago
Pruitt Used Office To Get His Daughter White House Internship, Into Law School
1 hour ago
Judge Sends Manafort To Jail After Revoking His Bail
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
CNN: Cohen Signaling Willingness To Cooperate With Feds
news

DNC Pushes 2020 Convention Date Up To Mid-July

By Associated Press | June 15, 2018 1:11 pm
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images North America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have set their 2020 presidential nominating convention for the middle of July.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says in a statement that party will convene July 13-16 to a get a head start on the general election campaign. Democrats are expecting a bruising primary with perhaps two dozen candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump.

Perez also says that he is committed to “the most open, fair, transparent and inclusive” nominating process Democrats have seen. Activists on the left still harbor resentments over favoritism party officials showed Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Officials also still are debating what influence party power players known as superdelegates will have in the vote to pick a presidential nominee.

Democrats have yet to decide where they will convene.

More News
View All
Comments