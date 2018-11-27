After Manafort News, Trump Unloads On Mueller: He’s Doing ‘TREMENDOUS’ Damage

The morning after special counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing that Paul Manafort — President Trump’s former campaign manager — lied to federal investigators after reaching a plea agreement with the government, Trump unloaded on Mueller on Twitter.

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

….The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018