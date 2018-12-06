Latest
Christian Bale (left) as Dick Cheney and Amy Adams (right) as Lynne Cheney in Adam McKay’s VICE, an Annapurna Pictures release. Credit : Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures2018 © Annapurna Pictures, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
14 mins ago
Dick Cheney Biopic ‘Vice’ Tops All Golden Globe Contenders
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/11/12: Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
35 mins ago
Saudis Booked 500 Rooms At Trump Hotel In DC Just After 2016 Election
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
51 mins ago
Don Jr. Also Pretends To Misunderstand, Gets Mad About ‘The Future Is Female’
livewire

Trump’s Latest Russia Probe Critique: ‘It’s Called Presidential Harassment!’

By
December 6, 2018 10:24 am

Just a day after former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral — where President Trump played nice with his predecessors — the President is back at with his Russia probe complaints, tweeting that the investigation is a form of “Presidential Harassment!”

