Trump’s Latest Russia Probe Critique: ‘It’s Called Presidential Harassment!’

Just a day after former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral — where President Trump played nice with his predecessors — the President is back at with his Russia probe complaints, tweeting that the investigation is a form of “Presidential Harassment!”

Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen. It’s called Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2018