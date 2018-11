In addition to a slew of other candidates who are reportedly on the short list to take U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley’s gig after she leaves next month, President Trump is also considering tapping Michigan businessman John James to take over, Bloomberg reported.

James, a Republican, launched an unsuccessful bid against incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the midterms. Stabenow won 52 to 46 percent.