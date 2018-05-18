Latest
19 mins ago
Giuliani: Mueller Interview Prep Sessions On Trump’s Summer Schedule
42 mins ago
As Trump Tries Expose Source, FBI Works To Protect Informant If Compromised
on October 28, 2015 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
GOP House Leaders May Allow Votes On Two Immigration Bills As Compromise
livewire

Trump Continues To Berate Press Amid ‘Animals’ Comment Backlash

By | May 18, 2018 8:05 am
on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump is responding to continued criticism of his “animals” comment by scolding the press for taking his comment out of context.


On Wednesday, Trump himself did not specify that he was only talking about only gang members when he made the comment during a roundtable about sanctuary cities, saying “these aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor’s Misdeeds
More Livewire
View All
Comments