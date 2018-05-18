Trump Continues To Berate Press Amid ‘Animals’ Comment Backlash

President Donald Trump is responding to continued criticism of his “animals” comment by scolding the press for taking his comment out of context.

Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, “Animals.” Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018



On Wednesday, Trump himself did not specify that he was only talking about only gang members when he made the comment during a roundtable about sanctuary cities, saying “these aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”