Trump Calls Cancelled N. Korea Summit ‘A Tremendous Setback’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that his withdrawal from a planned historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “a tremendous setback for North Korea and, indeed, a setback for the world.”

Trump noted later in his remarks from the White House’s Roosevelt Room that South Korea and Japan had assured him “they are willing to shoulder much of the cost of any financial burden, any of the costs associated by the United States in operations if such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us.”

It appeared he was referring to military action against North Korea. He’d previously referred to potential “foolish or reckless acts […] taken by North Korea.”

“Hopefully positive things will be taking place with respect to the future of North Korea,” he added later. “But if they don’t, we are more ready than we have ever been before.”

Before moving on to an unrelated announcement, Trump said that “a lot of things can happen” with North Korea, including that “the existing summit could take place or a summit at some later date.”

“Nobody should be anxious,” Trump said. “We have to get it right.”