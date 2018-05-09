Pompeo Will Return From North Korea With Three American Captives

Freshly sworn-in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will return to the U.S. early Thursday morning with three Americans who were being held in captivity in North Korea, according to a tweet from the President and reports from several news outlets.

President Trump said the “three wonderful gentlemen” seem to be “in good health.” Pompeo was in North Korea to help prepare for the upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during which the two leaders plan to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The captives were returned as an apparent gesture of goodwill on Kim’s part ahead of the summit, according to the Washington Post.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018