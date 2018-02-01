Ex-GOP Lawmaker Joe Walsh: Nunes Is ‘Chair Of Trump’s Reelection Campaign’

Nationally syndicated conservative radio host and former congressman Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said Wednesday evening that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should “be ashamed of himself” for aggressively pursuing the release of a classified memo, which he called a “Republican written political document.”

He claimed Nunes is pushing for the release of the memo, which reportedly purports to show that top officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice operated with an anti-Trump bias, just to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

.@DevinNunes should be ashamed of himself. He's not the Chair of the House Intel Committee. He's the Chair of Trump's re election campaign. Release the memo if you want, but be honest about what it is: A Republican written political document. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 1, 2018

In a second tongue-in-cheek tweet, Walsh called on the White House to not only release the memo, but also all the “underlying intelligence” and the “original FISA warrant the memo alludes to.”

Okay, lets go ahead and release the Republican memo. And while we're at it, lets release the Democrat memo. Lets release the underlying intelligence. Heck, lets release the original FISA warrant the memo alludes to. Lets have full transparency, right? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 31, 2018

Trump and his allies in Congress has been claiming for months that there’s a bias within the FBI and are using this memo to hold a candle to their claims of widespread misconduct. The memo reportedly claims that FBI officials failed to reveal to a FISA court judge that their source for a warrant requesting extended surveillance of a Trump campaign aide — Carter Page — was paid to conduct opposition research by Democrats.

The Justice Department has said the release of the memo would be “reckless” and the FBI, in a rare public statement Wednesday, said it had “grave concerns about material omissions of fact.”

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to release the classified memo, giving the White House five days to decide whether to make the document public. Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly said Wednesday it was more of a question of when, not if, the memo would be released.