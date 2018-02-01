Latest
CANYON DE CHELLY, AZ - MARCH 18, 2017: The Arizona state flag flies beside the United States flag at the Visitor Center at Canyon de Chelly National Monument near Chinle, Arizona. Established in 1931, the monument is jointly managed by the National Park Service and the Navajo Nation. The monument is entirely on Navajo tribal lands in northeastern Arizona. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
livewire

Ex-GOP Lawmaker Joe Walsh: Nunes Is ‘Chair Of Trump’s Reelection Campaign’

By | February 1, 2018 7:37 am
UNITED STATES - JUNE 20: Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., attends a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn to consider a contempt of Congress vote for Attorney General Eric Holder. Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., believes Holder has not produced sufficient documents relating to the investigation of Operation Fast and Furious, which allowed guns intended to be traced to criminals in Mexico, to be used in murders across the border. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Nationally syndicated conservative radio host and former congressman Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said Wednesday evening that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should “be ashamed of himself” for aggressively pursuing the release of a classified memo, which he called a “Republican written political document.”

He claimed Nunes is pushing for the release of the memo, which reportedly purports to show that top officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice operated with an anti-Trump bias, just to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

In a second tongue-in-cheek tweet, Walsh called on the White House to not only release the memo, but also all the “underlying intelligence” and the “original FISA warrant the memo alludes to.”

Trump and his allies in Congress has been claiming for months that there’s a bias within the FBI and are using this memo to hold a candle to their claims of widespread misconduct. The memo reportedly claims that FBI officials failed to reveal to a FISA court judge that their source for a warrant requesting extended surveillance of a Trump campaign aide — Carter Page — was paid to conduct opposition research by Democrats.

The Justice Department has said the release of the memo would be “reckless” and the FBI, in a rare public statement Wednesday, said it had “grave concerns about material omissions of fact.”

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to release the classified memo, giving the White House five days to decide whether to make the document public. Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly said Wednesday it was more of a question of when, not if, the memo would be released.

