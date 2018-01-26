Latest
Grassley: I Don’t Think ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Would Actually Fire Mueller

By | January 26, 2018 2:04 pm
on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told CNN Friday that he doesn’t think President Donald Trump would actually fire special counsel Robert Mueller, despite reports that he tried to do just that over the summer.

While it was not clear whether Grassley believes reports from The New York Times and several other news outlets about Trump’s attempts to get rid of Mueller, he said the news indicates Trump listens to his staff, according to CNN.

“I just don’t think the President, as unpredictable as he is, would fire Mueller, and I take the view, and I said so maybe not directly to the President, but indirectly to the President: Just let this work its course,” he told CNN.

When asked whether Trump should fire Mueller, he was firm: “heavens no.”

Grassley also told CNN he would “consider” legislation that’s being pushed by Democrats to protect Mueller from being ousted.

According to the Times’ story and additional reporting from CNN and The Washington Post, Trump tried to fire Mueller in June, but he dialed back after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit over the move.

