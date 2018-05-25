Giuliani: DOJ Briefings Could Hasten Trump-Mueller Interview ‘Considerably’

President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he thinks that the pair of Thursday DOJ briefings on the FBI informant could significantly speed up arrangement of an interview between Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to a Thursday Politico report.

“We want to see how the briefing went today and how much we learned from it,” Giuliani told Politico. “If we learned a good deal from it, it will shorten that whole process considerably.”

Giuliani also gave his two cents about Democrats’ concern that White House representatives—Chief of Staff John Kelly and Trump lawyer Emmett Flood—were included in the second briefing with congressional leaders, a break with precedent.

“I’d assume they’ll be very careful we don’t get information we shouldn’t get,” he told Politico, specifically referencing the FBI informant. “I don’t want the guy’s identity. I don’t want classified information. What I need to know is, ‘What’s the basis for their doing it?’ Most important, ‘What did the informant produce?'”

He reportedly added that he had given the President a 30-minute crash course on the most recent developments in the Trump-Russia probe Wednesday evening at the Palace Hotel in New York where a Republican campaign event was happening.

“His mood was excellent,” Giuliani told Politico. “He feels we’re on offense now.”