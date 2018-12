Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joined Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) Wednesday in breaking with President Donald Trump over his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

This is simply not true. https://t.co/Jvie2NxgWz — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 19, 2018

Though Graham’s statement was stronger and longer, Kinzinger’s is a notable defection as a loyal ally who votes in line with Trump 98.9 percent of the time.