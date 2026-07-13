We Need Your Help to Do This

We had a solid first week of this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. But we have a long way to go to get to our goal of raising $500,000 and, if possible, a bit more. If you haven’t taken a moment yet to contribute, please take just 90 seconds or so out of your Monday midday routine and join us now. (If you have, thank you so much).

Just click here. I know from experience that a big bar to contributing is just the few minutes of hassle of dealing with the mechanics of it. But we’ve made it super easy. Members don’t even have to take out their credit cards. Just click, choose a contribution amount, hit send and you’re done. This is a critical part of what keeps TPM alive and vital. We will put every dollar to good use.