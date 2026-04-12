© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

Orbán Falls

by
04.12.26 | 4:52 pm

The defeat of Viktor Orbán is a big, big deal. He’s not only a core symbol of the global authoritarian movement. His regime was also its laboratory, its rallying point and a source of funding, a location to operate from. It’s important to note that he was defeated by what is essentially a center-right party, led by a defector from Orbán’s party. But from appearances, at least, it’s a center-right party that plans to operate within the structures of civic democracy. I wanted to note that, perhaps in spite of himself, Orbán, bad as he is, managed to again illustrate just what a weak and fraudulent man Donald Trump is. He managed to do what Trump has never been able to do: concede defeat.

This is a big and consequential defeat for global Team Strongman.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
LATEST
News
Staff At Minnesota Deportation Hub Received ‘Obscene’ Trump-Themed Challenge Coins Adorned With Skulls
04.11.26 | 4:11 pm
The Weekender
For Eric Adams, Albania Is the New York Of the Balkans 
04.11.26 | 8:00 am
Cafe
Hungary’s Creep Toward Autocracy Helped Inspire Trump. In 2 Days, Voters Will Try to Reverse It
04.10.26 | 1:58 pm
Morning Memo
Trump Goes International With Criminalizing Left-Wing Opposition
04.10.26 | 11:14 am