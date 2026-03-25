Not So Fast

Following up on the question we posed yesterday — will right-wingers actually buy an attempt to “pass” “the SAVE America Act” through budget reconciliation? — we are beginning to have some indications that, no, they will not.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been on a tweeting spree, campaigning against the idea by, for example, comparing the voter suppression legislation to a fine cut of beef, urging his colleagues not to “settle for cheap imitations” of the sort necessitated by budget reconciliation. It is perhaps an imperfect metaphor.

Here he lays it out more clearly:

That isn’t a thing



SAVE America Act is non-budgetary



It can’t pass with budget reconciliation https://t.co/zkIEGRlHKP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 25, 2026

Right wingers in the House are also denouncing the idea.

The SAVE America Act cannot procedurally be passed through reconciliation. The parliamentarian will strip out provisions like voter ID, etc. Any Republican senator claiming it can be done that way is LYING. The SAVE America Act only stands a chance if it is attached to FISA. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 25, 2026

It’s still TBD whether the DHS funding “deal” we discussed yesterday will work out or run aground. But, as Emine Yücel wrote yesterday evening, Democrats have their own demands, noting that the deal, which would fund Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol, is still funding immigration enforcement, which they said they would not do without reforms. That means Majority Leader John Thune’s effort to narrow the shutdown to just ICE enforcement (and later fund ICE enforcement through reconciliation) is facing trouble from multiple directions.