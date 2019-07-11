Latest
NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 -- U.S. women's soccer team member Megan Rapinoe celebrates the ticker-tape parade for World Cup-winning United States women's soccer team in New York, the United States, July 10, 2019. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty)
21 mins ago
NYPD Investigating Vandalism Of Megan Rapinoe Posters As Possible Hate Crime
51 mins ago
Reports: Trump To End Census Fight, Order Citizenship Data Collected Another Way
2 hours ago
AOC Gains Unlikely Fan After She Challenged Fed Chair At Hearing
edblog

Low Energy

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
July 11, 2019 3:13 pm

This is turning out to be a quintessentially Trumpian day. The social media bias summit the White House is hosting today is made up of attendees best known as online pro-Trump hype men, pushing images, memes and videos portraying Trump as a sort of alternative reality he-man constantly stomping, vanquishing and owning his foes. And while all this has been going on the White House has been telling everyone Trump has some secret way to end-run the Supreme Court and get his census citizenship question on the census after all. And now, a couple hours before the announcement, we learn that this epic SCOTUS smackdown is actually a lot of don’t-look-behind-the-curtain razzmatazz to fuzz up what is actually Trump announcing he’s giving up, doing pretty much what his Justice Department announced a week ago but Trump apparently needed a week of hand holding and yessing to accept.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: