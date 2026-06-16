Conspiracy Theorist Wins Nomination to Oversee Nevada’s Elections

After more than a week of counting votes, the very likely outcome Khaya previewed last week is now official: an election denier, Jim Marchant, won the Republican primary for Secretary of State in Nevada. This comes after Vernon Jones, who also disputes the results of the 2020 election, advanced to a June 16 runoff for the same job in Georgia.

Outright election deniers seeking to win offices in which they’ll oversee elections at the local or state level is a story we’ll be following this year, as we have (unfortunately!) every election year for the better part of a decade now.

Marchant will run against Democrat Francisco Aguilar, the current Nevada secretary of state. Aguilar defeated Marchant in 2022 in a relatively close election.

Marchant is not coy about his beliefs. In 2020, as a Trump-organized group of fake electors signed documents to send to Congress, Marchant was standing next to them. In 2022, he told audiences that “the people of Nevada have not elected anybody since 2006. They’ve been installed by the deep state cabal.”

In keeping with that logic, in a recent news interview he claimed he never really lost his last run for secretary of state.

“So I went on to run in the general against Aguilar and won early voting and Election Day — 20,000 points, uh, votes ahead — and the next eight days, they were able to manufacture enough votes for him to win,” he told News 4 Reno in May.

The journalist interviewing him asked for evidence for that claim.

“Why don’t you ask Tulsi Gabbard? She’s got all of our evidence,” he replied. “So does President Trump.”