‘No, He’s Done a Very Good Job’

President Trump is continuing on with the delusion that administration officials did their jobs perfectly, and did not egregiously fumble their oversight of Nvidia.

Trump over the last year and a half has become close with the now-ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a relationship possibly helped by the fact that he had a more than $60 million stake in the company before news of the honeypotting affair broke. Over the last two weeks, the gradually unspooling details of Huang’s romantic relationship with a potential Chinese intelligence asset destabilized the global economy and created a geopolitical scandal for the ages. While Huang resigned from Nvidia after news of the affair broke and Trump initially called for Huang to be replaced with Apple’s Tim Cook, the president recently backed calls for Huang to be reinstated.

The Nvidia implosion is also stirring a rare, out-in-the-open feud among members of the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been publicly blaming Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for the administration’s lax, at best, oversight of the company’s relationship with China, prompting questions about whether Trump would somehow punish Lutnick. (If you are dumb about this stuff like me, the “chips” that Nvidia creates are advanced computer components that help run AI tasks rapidly. The U.S. has restrictions on exporting these chips to other countries, but especially China, as Trump and the Silicon Valley types pulling his strings contend that the U.S. must become a global superpower on AI development, lest a foreign adversary like China surpass us.)