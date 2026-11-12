Where Things Stand
Vice President JD Vance. TPM illustration/Getty Images

Trump Forces Vance to Focus on His Retribution Campaign — Not 2028

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11.12.26 | 5:28 pm

Trump Scuttles Vance’s Ambitions

In the hours after the bloodbath for Republicans that was the midterms, and the effective scattering of the MAGA movement as we’ve known it, Vice President JD Vance took to social media to express, in a lengthy post, his “honest” belief that the war in Iran was the reason the GOP endured a thorough routing in states across the nation.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay,” he wrote. “Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

Vance’s remarks were lionized in the media as some sort of major break with President Trump in the immediate aftermath of the election, despite the fact that Trump had already said as much himself and reportedly signed off on Vance’s social media post. Blaming the administration’s wildly unpopular war in Iran — and all the economic hardships that have come with it — was the most obvious pivot point for Republicans’ Wednesday morning quarterbacking. Trump had sorta gone rogue with the whole operation in the first place, and Congress did not authorize the war, giving Republican lawmakers some cover for who exactly was responsible for their sweeping losses.

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Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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  2. The War in Iran will only end when a Democratic President negotiates it in early 2029. Meanwhile, the Republicans will scream, their hair on fire, that this Traitor President is surrendering and “throwing away all the work our great President Trump did” …

  3. Suddenly theres a lot more blue states to investigate.

  4. Was thinking about that earlier. Texas included. Tsk.

  5. Has Vance gotten the idea yet that Donnie is going to take all of them down with him? Things are piling up on his boss left and well, now left.

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