Where Things Stand
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is encouraging his colleagues to blame the midterms on Pete Hegseth. ... Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is encouraging his colleagues to blame the midterms on Pete Hegseth. TPM illustration/Getty Images MORE LESS

Massie Pitches Colleagues: Impeach Hegseth If You Need Someone to Blame for Midterms

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11.09.26 | 5:27 pm

He Hasn’t Spoken to Anyone Directly But…

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) officially filed his resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and is trying to forecast to his Republican colleagues in the House that an impending vote on the matter might be a good time for them to cast some sort of public blame on someone or something for the bloodbath that was the midterms.

“I think the odds went up because of the election,” Massie told The Washington Sun in a piece published this afternoon, referring to the odds of his eight articles of impeachment passing in the House during the lame duck session that began this week.

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Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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Notable Replies

  1. The First Felon is going to do whatever Nosferatu tells him to do. With Nos’ record on immigration, working with the Dems will never be suggested unless the Dems recommend a full ethnic cleansing, which is as likely as the First Felon getting to Heaven.

  3. If Hegseth did indeed stop drinking, now might be a good time to start up again.

  5. If you do not vote to impeach Hegseth you might start singing, “When Putin Comes Marching In”. Only non warriors are allowed to rule the military who will be trained to retreat.

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