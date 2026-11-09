Massie Pitches Colleagues: Impeach Hegseth If You Need Someone to Blame for Midterms

He Hasn’t Spoken to Anyone Directly But…

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) officially filed his resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and is trying to forecast to his Republican colleagues in the House that an impending vote on the matter might be a good time for them to cast some sort of public blame on someone or something for the bloodbath that was the midterms.

“I think the odds went up because of the election,” Massie told The Washington Sun in a piece published this afternoon, referring to the odds of his eight articles of impeachment passing in the House during the lame duck session that began this week.