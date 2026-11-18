Trump Is Reportedly Relishing the Competition

I wrote last week about President Trump pulling Vice President JD Vance off of Iran duty, seemingly because he didn’t want his vice president to outshine him on the matter and because he resented the transparent attempt by Vance to secure some footing for his expected 2028 bid.

The New York Times is out with new reporting today that suggests that read on Trump’s motivations was correct. Trump is reportedly souring on his veep because of how Vance responded to the midterms and his messaging on Iran in the weeks since, declaring the political bloodbath was a result of the war, which is still unauthorized by Congress.

Trump reportedly wishes that Vance had sucked up to him a bit more when the vice president released a post-midterms assessment of the election on social media. Per the Times:

But over the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how his vice president framed his assessment of what went wrong, complaining to aides and allies that Mr. Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war with Iran, according to people with knowledge of the president’s comments.

Vance’s efforts to broker some sort of diplomatic end to the conflict in the immediate aftermath of the election read to some as another 2028 move on Vance’s part. Having a major hand in ending the war that no one wants would certainly provide Vance with 2028 campaign fodder.

But Trump must’ve suspected that motive as well. He quickly pulled Vance off of diplomacy duties and forced him to focus on carrying out the president’s personal retribution schemes for the foreseeable future. While the Times notes that Vance is genuinely undecided on a 2028 bid, he, as vice president, has the easiest claim to be heir to Trump’s political dynasty. However, “the president has always relished competition among his aides, and his advisers say he is in no rush to endorse a successor,” according to the Times.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, appears to be pivoting to 2028 in a different, more reliable way: saying publicly and repeatedly that Trump can do no wrong (at least when it comes to Iran, which Rubio has seemingly, correctly, identified as a major sore spot for the president’s ego). Per the Times:

At the same time, Mr. Trump has continued to praise Marco Rubio, his secretary of state, in private conversations and suggesting that he could be a strong presidential candidate, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe discussions going on behind closed doors. Mr. Trump’s allies have noted that Mr. Rubio has repeatedly said the president’s move to attack Iran was essential for the country’s national security.

Hiland ‘Doesn’t Get the Newspaper Anymore’

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for U.S. appeals court nominee James Cody Hiland went off the rails in several different directions today, per this thread from HuffPost reporter Jen Bendery. Hiland faced questions about his workplace temperament (he recently bad mouthed the White House Counsel’s office to a room full of law students) and his beliefs about Jan. 6 (he said that there were “violent acts” that day but refused to call it an attack). He also joined several other Trump judicial nominees in not directly answering questions about who won the 2020 election.

This is some truly talented side-stepping:

Sullivan, up for a lifetime federal judgeship in Texas, actually said he's not sure if he saw it in the news that Joe Biden won the election in 2020 because he "doesn't get the newspaper anymore." — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) November 18, 2026 at 1:39 PM

Cornyn and Cruz Are Fighting

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) recently made it known that he would not support Trump’s pick for a federal judgeship in Texas, T. Elliot Gaiser, who is currently the head of the Trump DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel. This is in part because Gaiser is not one of the people on the list of Texas senators’ approved potential nominees for the position, in part because he is not from Texas and lastly, and crucially, why would Cornyn do anything to help Trump right now?

This has reportedly led to some hurt feelings between Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who, according to the Washington Sun, got into a big fight about the situation on the Senate floor yesterday. An excerpt:

John Cornyn and Ted Cruz got into a heated fight on the Senate floor yesterday about one of Donald Trump‘s judicial nominees. Cornyn was yelling so loudly at his Texas colleague at one point that he could easily be heard from the press gallery above the mostly empty chamber. “I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, his voice booming across the room.

Read the full report here.

Read This From TPM Today

Kate Riga is out with a great new piece today on the Trump administration withdrawing its nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration. “The administration has previewed plans to use the FDA to restrict abortion access — but it’s struggled to find an administrator to lead the charge,” she writes. More here: Another Would-Be Trump FDA Administrator Goes Down Amid MAHA-MAGA Quagmire

What I’m Reading

It’s clickbait, I’ll admit, but … Fox News Host Says JD ‘Never Should Have Been Vice President’

A Few Temporary Changes 😊

For the next few weeks, TPM contributing writer Sarah Posner will be taking over Where Things Stand for me. My co-editors Allegra Kirkland and John Light are both on family leave as they welcome new babies into their families! So, Sarah is going to fill in for me while I run the rest of TPM’s editorial operation, with an assist from former TPM reporter and editor Catharine Thompson, who is coming back for a few weeks to help me out. Sarah is really smart and a great writer and friend of TPM, so you are in good hands.

Thanks for bearing with us! I’ll be back soon.